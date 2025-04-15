Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘You have to trim' Nvidia

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Nvidia: "You can't own it like you used to, meaning you have to trim, and I said I'm going to have to sell some...It's a different world."

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Deluxe: "...Something is very wrong...I'm going to have to say ix-nay on Deluxe"

Planet Labs: "Ever since President Trump came in, we're not recommending any stocks that are losing money."

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

NRG Energy: "Very good utility...I like it."

Telefonica: "Good company...I'm going to give you a twofer, I like that one and Banco Santander. "

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 44 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets open lower as investors await China GDP and sales data

news 1 hour ago

How does an island with high prices and few beaches attract tourists? Singapore lays out a plan

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us