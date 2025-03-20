Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Waste Management is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Waste Management: "I think it is a super strong buy, a lifetime super strong buy. I'm a buyer right here."

Sezzle: "I think that there's a lot of these companies, and that's kind of the problem...I don't like it right here."

