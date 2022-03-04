Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Virgin Galactic Is Not an ‘Investable Frontier'

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc: "It's still incredibly cheap ... Copper hit an all-time high today and these guys have great assets. I think you've really got game with that one."

Progress Software Corp: "There's so many data-based software companies now, I just can't own it unless you think you can get a takeover."

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc: "I agree that space is the final frontier, but I don't think it's an investable frontier."

Trex Company Inc: "They did not do what I wanted to see ... I'd been expecting beat and raise, beat and raise, and the earnings per share for the actual quarter was terrible. So the answer is 'no thank you.'"

