Cramer's Lightning Round: Virgin Galactic Is Not an ‘Investable Frontier'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc: "It's still incredibly cheap ... Copper hit an all-time high today and these guys have great assets. I think you've really got game with that one."

Progress Software Corp: "There's so many data-based software companies now, I just can't own it unless you think you can get a takeover."

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc: "I agree that space is the final frontier, but I don't think it's an investable frontier."

Trex Company Inc: "They did not do what I wanted to see ... I'd been expecting beat and raise, beat and raise, and the earnings per share for the actual quarter was terrible. So the answer is 'no thank you.'"

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com