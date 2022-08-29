Cramer's Lightning Round: Uranium Energy Is Too Hot for Me Right Now

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

PepsiCo: "PepsiCo is in the [CNBC Investing Club bullpen]. We think a lot of it. I just wish the stock would come down. It doesn't seem to want to come down at all, but it is well run and terrific."

Kelly Services: "Very well-run company. Right now, with people just feeling it's easy to get a job, you don't need them. That's why that stock has been such a dog. You never know, but I am not a buyer of it right here, though."

Uranium Energy: "This is Canadian. The problem with this, this group is so red hot, that it is too sizzling for me. I am going to take a pass. I know the ETF is up 7% just today. That is too dangerous for me. I'm going to say no for now."

Mirum Pharmaceuticals: "I'm afraid they're losing too much money for me to recommend. You know what, I feel so bad about that because when they're up like that and they're doing some great work in that particular disease, particularly with the liver, I want to recommend it. But I just am afraid to because it's had such a big move."

Karuna Therapeutics: "We were believers. We were believers. Now, it does not fit my thesis about what works here, but we found ourselves very compelled and thought it was an illness that, if they could do anything for it, it would be great. So, speculative? Yes. It's a speculative situation."

Cloudflare: "I think that [CEO] Matthew Prince is fantastic. The stock is low because they're making just very little money. I'm willing to bet with Prince. I think that that's one that you can buy and put away. He does a good job."

Plug Power: "It's OK. Andy Marsh was on again today. Andy Marsh, I think he must be a regular on the network because I see quite a bit of him. He needs something that is very elusive that's it's called earnings. If gets them, the stock can still go higher."

