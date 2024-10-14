Cramer's Lightning Round: Uranium Energy is ‘the real deal'

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Novo Nordisk: "...Doesn't hold a candle to Eli Lilly."
Uranium Energy: "UEC's the real deal...It's going higher. We need more uranium. I think it's a great situation."
Halliburton: "...I want to stay away from Halliburton."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Money Report
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com
Copyright CNBC