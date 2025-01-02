Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Uber is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Uber: "I want you to buy more Uber."

AES: "[buy, buy, buy!] I think it's time to pick up that utility."

Penn Entertainment: "I don't like Penn Entertainment."

Lazard: "I think Lazard's really inexpensive."

Eli Lilly: "I think you hold on to Eli Lilly."

Nucor: "It's been very, very tough to own this great steel maker."

Labcorp: "I think the stock at 15 times earnings is fine...The problem is it's healthcare, and people do not like the healthcare stocks."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Eli Lilly.

