Business

Cramer's Lightning Round: Trinseo Is Not a Buy

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

First Solar Inc: "I like the idea, but I also feel like I'm coming in too high if I tell you to buy it right here."

Lithium Americas Corp: "We're not going to recommend stocks that have been perpetual money losers."

Trinseo PLC: "I'm going to have to say no to that one."

Royalty Pharma PLC: "It's working. Hold on to it. It's going higher."

