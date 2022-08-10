Cramer's Lightning Round: Trinseo Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

First Solar Inc: "I like the idea, but I also feel like I'm coming in too high if I tell you to buy it right here."

Lithium Americas Corp: "We're not going to recommend stocks that have been perpetual money losers."

Trinseo PLC: "I'm going to have to say no to that one."

Royalty Pharma PLC: "It's working. Hold on to it. It's going higher."

