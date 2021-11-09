Cramer's Lightning Round: The Best Cannabis Play Is Innovative Industrial Properties

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Poshmark: "They missed the quarter bad tonight, and it's interesting because everybody else in that industry seems to be doing quite well, so that is what I call disappointing."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Tandem Diabetes Care: "They are doing very well, and I'm going to give you a twofer: I like Tandem Diabetes Care, and I continue to support Dexcom. I think that they are doing amazingly well."

Innovative Industrial Properties: "Everybody, when they try to get me to recommend Tilray or Canopy Growth or anyone, I always come back and say the same thing. It's Innovative Industrial Properties. Ben Stoto, who's my research director, and I are constantly talking about how this is the only one to buy. The only one. Let's stop thinking about it."

Big 5 Sporting: "They hit the ball out of the park, and I'm going to give you a twofer, too. ... [Dick's Sporting Goods] is doing well, too. Both of them are doing well. Sporting goods didn't stop as something to do when the pandemic wound down. We discovered the outdoors, and we like them."

Nokia: "I like Nokia. They're making a comeback. Cheer up man, Nokia is doing well. I think you might have a winner there."

Vale SA: "No. We're not buying iron ore. We think it's late in the cycle. I'm going to take a pass on that."

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com