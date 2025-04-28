Cramer's Lightning Round: Take-Two Interactive ‘is going much higher'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Lululemon: "I think if you want to put a small position on LULU you can do it now."

Take-Two Interactive: "Take-Two is going up and has been going up endlessly because Grand Theft Auto new edition comes out this year...Why are we constantly focused on Mag Seven when you have a Take-Two Interactive that I think is going much higher [buy, buy, buy!]."

Rubrik: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

Micron: "Micron's just ok. The last couple quarters not great...I don't know a catalyst to get it to go higher."

FirstEnergy: "It's not great energy company. But, you know what, it sells at a little bit cheaper than the others, and I think it's a buy."

