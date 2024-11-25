Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Symbotic is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Symbotic: "This is a very hot sector. The good news here, this company does make money. And so, therefore, I am going to bless it as a buy."

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Tetra Tech: "...I didn't think the quarter was that bad. I actually am inclined to buy, not sell TTEK."

Linde: "It is not a speculative stock, it is a very good company...Linde is a terrific company."

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Brookfield: "This stock has been pretty much straight up, and, you know what, it's not done."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 13 mins ago

Trump vows an additional 10% tariff on China, 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico

news 23 mins ago

Video platform Rumble plans to buy up to $20 million in bitcoin in new treasury strategy

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Linde.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us