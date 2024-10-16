Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Sweetgreen is ‘terrific'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Oracle: "...I like the prospects. But you're in it for the data center, and the data center business is excellent."

AbbVie: "AbbVie is doing very, very well...My favorite in this group right now, though, remains Abbott Labs."

Core Scientific: "...It's a mini-Palantir. So I think you should just go buy Palantir."

Clover Health: "I just don't want to go there. I know that it's a good company, but I just don't want to hurt anybody."

GXO Logistics: "Just hold on...This is a very valuable company."

Sweetgreen: "Sweetgreen is terrific, I really like it."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Abbott Laboratories.

