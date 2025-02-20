Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Sunoco is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Anheuser-Busch: "I don't like the beer business...Alcohol is still a [don't buy, don't buy]."

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Vistra: "I think this one should come down, and I want you to wait until the 27th. That's when they report and I think the stock could be weaker."

Sunoco: "I like motor fuel business very, very much... [buy, buy, buy!]."

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Novo Nordisk: "...You have to have the ability to build these factories to be able to have the injectables and do the big tests. And [Eli Lilly] has that more than Novo."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

Kontoor Brands CEO describes growth plans for new acquisition

news 25 mins ago

Keep a diverse portfolio if you want to own speculative stocks, Jim Cramer says

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Eli Lilly.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us