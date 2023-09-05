Cramer's Lightning Round: Stick with Morgan Stanley

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Westrock Coffee: "No, no. no.... They lose money."

Twilio: "...I think that Twilio is A-OK. Is it my favorite stock? No. But I don't think it's a bad stock to own."

JM Smucker: "The food stocks are just ok...I don't 'just ok' merits ownership, so I'm going to say no to that."

Alcoa: "No, we don't want Alcoa...I never liked the whole separation of the company, the whole way was to get rid of the Alcoa cyclicality, so I'm going to say double AA is no go, stick to batteries."

Morgan Stanley: "It is so frustrating...I've debated this all last week, and I said, listen, James Gorman's one of the reasons why I want it, he's going to be out at the end of the year. But its 4% yield, I'm reading the house Morgan by Chernow, it's a good book. Morgan Stanley's got good bloodlines, I'm going to stick with it."

