Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay away from VinFast

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Norfolk Southern: "It's the cheapest I've seen in a very long time, I would buy it. Let's say you wanted to buy 200 shares, I would buy 50 right here and then I would wait literally, I'd say about a quarter percent down and then buy it again...that's how you have to buy it, though, in stages."

Sofi: "I Like it...Stock has doubled, I think it has further to go.:

VinFast: "No. No, no, this is not a company you want to be involved with...I don't like anything about it, not a lot of cars sold. Please stay away from this, it's the kind of thing that should not be public."

PG&E: "Absolutely!"

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals: "I'm not recommending any stocks that are losing money. That's my problem is I got to find out more, because I have had a ban on stocks that are losing money, it's too hard out here."

Accenture: "Julie Sweet is so good, she's the CEO, and it is just such a good company, and people don't even know what they do. They help you figure out how to deal with technology, they're digitizers."

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: "They are losing money so much, I can't go for it...We're going to have to stay away."

