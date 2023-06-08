Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay Away From Novocure

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Plug Power: "I've given up on plug power, they've made too many disappointments. You only get so many strikes in this game."

Nuscale Power: "No, I think it's all hype, not rigorous enough for me to recommend on this show."

LyondellBasell: "Very inexpensive stock, I like it, I think you can own it for the long term."

Novocure: "I'm going to have to accept the verdict of the stock market and say, 'stay away.'"

Eaton: "You're absolutely right, Eaton. That's why I get it hit a 52-week high, if it ever comes in, buy, buy, buy."

Realty Income: "You want to buy that one. I think that's absolutely great idea."

Owens Corning: "I want you to sell half of it right now, take it off the table, and then let the other half. That used to be because there was a previous CEO, two CEOs ago, used to come on and told a great story. I'm glad you did it, thank you."

