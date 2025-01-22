Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Sportradar is ‘speculative, but I like it'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Honest Company: "I get the fascination with it. And when they make money, I will recommend it...I only want to recommend companies in 2025 that are making money."

AppLovin: "I'm hate lovin' AppLovin...This thing does not quit."

Sportradar: "No, no. I like this company...I think you're into something good. It's speculative, but I like it."

Wingstop: "Wingstop, when they reported last, did not give me an explanation about why they didn't do well. And, so, therefore, I went off on them."

Comfort Systems: "If you've got HVAC, it's the thing."

