Cramer's Lightning Round: SLB is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

VICI Properties: "I think it's fine."

STMicroelectronics: "I think it's fine, I prefer Micron."

Crown Castle: "Crown Castle is just ok. It's not that well-run...I would not chase the stock."

SLB: "I would buy the stock right here. It is the best of breed."

New Fortress Energy: "I am shocked at how low that is...I think that you have to stick with it."

Tetra Tech: "That is infrastructure, and it's just kicking butt...Tetra tech is remarkable."

Pure Storage: "I think I would hold on to it."

