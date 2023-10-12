Cramer's Lightning Round: Sell Phathom Pharmaceuticals

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

ChargePoint: "No. I mean, that's losing money, we're not going to buy it."

Phathom Pharmaceuticals: "Way too speculative...I would sell the stock."

Luminar Technologies: "No, losing too much money...We're going to have to say no to that one too."

Taiwan Semiconductor: "I like Taiwan Semiconductor very much, and I think should be bought. My only risk there is China, and I am concerned, but I think it will be ok."

Axon: "I like Axon very much. Very well-run company, they do a lot of good things. I think it has been one of my longest-standing recommendations, and you should buy the stock."

Navitas Semiconductor: "No. So many semiconductors are making a ton of money here. We're not going to buy one that is actually losing money. So we're going to have to say no to Navitas."

RTX: "...Their commercial business has gotten very tough because of that problem with that one engine...I don't think we can touch it still."

