Cramer's Lightning Round: Reddit is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cava: "I like Cava very much...I don't want you to buy it up here, I do want you to own it."

Reddit: "I like Reddit very much [buy, buy, buy!]."

Super Micro Computer: "No, it's too hard. Just go buy Nvidia."

GE Healthcare: "I'd wait for another downgrade and buy more. I would not buy more right here."

McCormick & Company: "I think buying it right here is a very good idea.'"

GlaxoSmithKline: "...GSK goes higher."

Cadence Design Systems: "Cadence is a winner."

Nextracker: "This is a loser. Maybe it can make a comeback...I got too enthusiastic about it."

Equinor: "I'm not encouraging buying in that sector."

Accenture: "I think Accenture's a great buy here."

Trump Media & Technology: "I just don't understand it."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of GE Healthcare, Nextracker and Nvidia.

