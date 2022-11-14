Cramer's Lightning Round: Plug Power Must Get Expenses Under Control

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc: "This is a very early stage company that has a lot in the pipe. I tend to like these companies. ... If you get a bunch of them, I think you're going to be fine."

Plug Power Inc: "Plug Power's losing a fortune. ... They must get expenses under control."

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA: "I think there's too much political risk."

Anavex Life Sciences Corp: "This is another one that I kind of like, I've got to tell you. ... I do not like losses in tech, but in biotech I can accept the fact that they have a good pipeline."

GoPro Inc: "I've got to go stop. ... I just don't think that they're doing well enough to recommend."

Illinois Tool Works Inc: "Buy more as it comes in. This is the kind of stock that is doing incredibly well."

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc: "I've got to find out what the hell went wrong with that one last week. ... It's usually a very normal, kind of regular, company, and it got slammed. I've got to find out before I can recommend."

Shockwave Medical Inc: "Shockwave's a good company. Very expensive stock, though."

