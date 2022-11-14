Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Plug Power Must Get Expenses Under Control

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc: "This is a very early stage company that has a lot in the pipe. I tend to like these companies. ... If you get a bunch of them, I think you're going to be fine."

Plug Power Inc: "Plug Power's losing a fortune. ... They must get expenses under control."

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA: "I think there's too much political risk."

Anavex Life Sciences Corp: "This is another one that I kind of like, I've got to tell you. ... I do not like losses in tech, but in biotech I can accept the fact that they have a good pipeline."

GoPro Inc: "I've got to go stop. ... I just don't think that they're doing well enough to recommend."

Illinois Tool Works Inc: "Buy more as it comes in. This is the kind of stock that is doing incredibly well."

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc: "I've got to find out what the hell went wrong with that one last week. ... It's usually a very normal, kind of regular, company, and it got slammed. I've got to find out before I can recommend."

Shockwave Medical Inc: "Shockwave's a good company. Very expensive stock, though."

