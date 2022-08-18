Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Cramer's Lightning Round: Paramount Is Worth the House of Pain

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Atkore Inc: "I've been fascinated by this. ... I'm going to look into them deeper."

Paramount Global: "It is ridiculously cheap. I like the stock. ... I think it's worth the house of pain for the ultimate [house of pleasure]."

Ammo Inc: "I don't recommend these gun stocks. They don't make anybody any money."

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Zoetis Inc: "I say it is [a buy]. ... I like Zoetis."

Moderna Inc: "I like Moderna very much. I think it's undervalued."

Warner Bros Discovery Inc: "I have a certain corner of my garden where I throw my rotten tomatoes. ... You know what I'm going to call that corner? The Warner Bros corner."

Money Report

Business 22 mins ago

Ether Is Up 100% Since Its Bottom in June, Massively Outperforming Bitcoin — Here's Why

Business 46 mins ago

Mixed Early Trade in Asia-Pacific After a Quiet Wall Street, NetEase Higher Earnings

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us