Cramer's Lightning Round: Paramount Is Worth the House of Pain

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Atkore Inc: "I've been fascinated by this. ... I'm going to look into them deeper."

Paramount Global: "It is ridiculously cheap. I like the stock. ... I think it's worth the house of pain for the ultimate [house of pleasure]."

Ammo Inc: "I don't recommend these gun stocks. They don't make anybody any money."

Zoetis Inc: "I say it is [a buy]. ... I like Zoetis."

Moderna Inc: "I like Moderna very much. I think it's undervalued."

Warner Bros Discovery Inc: "I have a certain corner of my garden where I throw my rotten tomatoes. ... You know what I'm going to call that corner? The Warner Bros corner."

