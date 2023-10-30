Cramer's Lightning Round: Merck is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Corning: "They reported a disappointing quarter. In this market, it stays disappointing, there's just no bounce, maybe next year."
Vertiv: "I think it's a buy."
Texas Instruments: "Just hold to it. Now, they are very shareholder friendly, but then again, they do have a lot of industrial that is not doing that well...You can hold onto it, but understand you're not going to make a lot of money in it right not because that was a really terrible last quarter."
Merck: "Yes it is...I think Merck is doing very, very well."
Algonquin Power & Utilities: "Yes, the answer is yes. I see a lot of stocks that have come down to the point where I think that the utilities are buys."
