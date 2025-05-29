Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Leidos is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Leidos: "I like it...I am worried that the defense budget may be cut, but this is homeland security. I think it's a good opportunity, the stock's come down a great deal. Let's pull the trigger."

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Interactive Brokers: "I say buy."

NuScale Power: "Why don't we just buy GE Vernova...NuScale's been straight up and so has GE Vernova, but GE Vernova's got a book of business. That's what I like."

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

Elon Musk thanks Trump for ‘opportunity to reduce wasteful spending' as official government work nears end

news 14 mins ago

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang explains why chip exports to China are strategically important

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust owns shares of GE Vernova.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us