Cramer's Lightning Round: LandBridge is ‘a winner'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Navitas Semiconductor: "That company's losing a lot of money."

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: "Regeneron's a quandary. I've got to tell you, I expected sales to be better...I do prefer Eli Lilly."

LandBridge: "That's a winner. I would just hold on to it."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Eli Lilly.

