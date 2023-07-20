Cramer's Lightning Round: KeyCorp is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Illumina: "That's too much, that's too much. Illumina is not even as good as Danaher. Be careful, that's too much Illumina."

Compass Pathways: "Treatment resistant depression is incredibly difficult, no one's really had a handle on it. J&J does have a good drug for it right now, but it's just very, very difficult."

KeyCorp: "Today they reported a disappointing number. Ok, so the stock got hammered immediately , and then bingo! It reverses and goes up. It is time to buy the stock of KeyCorp, which is an excellent company."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Eaton: "Then you've done well, and that new change in management has done incredibly well. It is really the linchpin of the entire change going towards electric vehicles. You are smart, you've got a horse sense."

Verve Therapeutics: "Verve is trying to do that, and it would be remarkable if it does it, because many people are taking some very difficult drugs to reduce cholesterol. Some of us are allergic to them, and it's really been unbelievable if we could find something like this. So it would be fabulous, but it's very speculative."

Informatica: "Informatica, I like them before it went private, I liked it after. But the problem is now there are too many companies who do exactly what Informatica does, although they do it really well, and that's what's causing the problem, that's what keeps me from saying buy, buy, buy."

ASML Holding: "The quarter was good, but it didn't matter because Taiwan Semi said that they don't need as much capital equipment, and they're the largest capital equipment buyer in the country. I think you got to wait three days before ASML is going to bottom, probably get it around six hundred."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com