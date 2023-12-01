Cramer's Lightning Round: ImmunityBio is ‘a very risky stock'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Palantir: "I like these guys."

Trane: "I like Trane so much...I still like it, even up here."

Walmart: "Man, that stock goes down every day. You know why? Because it used to go up every day. I think this is a good level to start buying Walmart...But Costco is better."

ImmunityBio: "This is a company that's losing a lot of money. It's a company that if they don't get the approval that you want, it could be dangerous. As long as you accept the risk, than I'm fine, but it's a very risky stock."

Ellington Financial: "I don't know what they own...I'm going to have to be a little more circumspect than you are."

Air Lease Corp.: "I like Air Lease Corp. But I got to tell you, if you like Air Lease, you're going to love Boeing."

