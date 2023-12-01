Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ImmunityBio is ‘a very risky stock'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Palantir: "I like these guys."

Trane: "I like Trane so much...I still like it, even up here."

Walmart: "Man, that stock goes down every day. You know why? Because it used to go up every day. I think this is a good level to start buying Walmart...But Costco is better."

ImmunityBio: "This is a company that's losing a lot of money. It's a company that if they don't get the approval that you want, it could be dangerous. As long as you accept the risk, than I'm fine, but it's a very risky stock."

Ellington Financial: "I don't know what they own...I'm going to have to be a little more circumspect than you are."

Air Lease Corp.: "I like Air Lease Corp. But I got to tell you, if you like Air Lease, you're going to love Boeing."

