Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I'm going to stay away from' Mobileye Global

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cassava Sciences: "They do have an Alzheimer's trial, but Lilly has an Alzheimer's formulation that is very good. And Lilly does have the edge on everybody else."

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Mobileye Global: "...I think it's just too hard to tell, I'm going to stay away from it."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Money Report

news 46 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Bullish sentiment and broadening rally – plenty to like about markets

news 1 hour ago

Japan's Nikkei leads declines in Asia-Pacific markets after Wall Street falls

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us