Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I would actually ring the register on some Sezzle'

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Universal Technical Institute: "I think it jives very well with where we are in the economy...I think it can continue to go higher because it fits the thesis of what we expect in an era of AI and the need to be on your game in non-AI jobs."

Sezzle: "I thin Sezzle's in a crowded space...I would actually ring the register on some Sezzle...It's gotten a little too hot."

Rocket Lab: "I was skeptical, but so many companies need to to put up rockets, I think it's actually a decent story."

Archer Aviation: "That one's a bridge too far for me."

CoStar Group: "Normally it would be good to have the analytics involving commercial real estate, but right now commercial real estate is not doing well in this country...It does make money, though, but it's not for me."

Viper Energy: "It's not my cup of tea."

Fiserv: "This was just a disaster, and I've got to know more because I don't like what I'm hearing."

Arista Networks: "...I'd rather have you go with Cisco, which is a much cheaper stock."

