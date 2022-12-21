Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Prefer Pioneer Natural Resources Over Laredo Petroleum

By Kevin Stankiewicz,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

AMC Entertainment: "Going to take a pass on that. $5 is where it should be, and no higher."

Tecnoglass: "Very smart. Very good company. ... I would buy it if it came in a little. It's had a very big run."

Laredo Petroleum: "Laredo is a second-rate oil producer. I prefer very much that you buy Pioneer, PXD, which I think is much stronger and the Charitable Trust owns it."

D R Horton: "I think Horton is a very good choice, but you do know they all trade together. [Toll Brothers] is good, too ... But I think you're right."

Mastercraft Boat Holdings: "I think that's a good company. We're more familiar with Brunswick ... It's a little more expensive, but we like it a lot."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 19 mins ago

Cramer Says He Likes These Technology and Real-Estate Stocks for 2023

news 28 mins ago

Jim Cramer Says Nike, FedEx Quarters Demonstrate a Key Lesson for Investors

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us