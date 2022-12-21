Cramer's Lightning Round: I Prefer Pioneer Natural Resources Over Laredo Petroleum

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

AMC Entertainment: "Going to take a pass on that. $5 is where it should be, and no higher."

Tecnoglass: "Very smart. Very good company. ... I would buy it if it came in a little. It's had a very big run."

Laredo Petroleum: "Laredo is a second-rate oil producer. I prefer very much that you buy Pioneer, PXD, which I think is much stronger and the Charitable Trust owns it."

D R Horton: "I think Horton is a very good choice, but you do know they all trade together. [Toll Brothers] is good, too ... But I think you're right."

Mastercraft Boat Holdings: "I think that's a good company. We're more familiar with Brunswick ... It's a little more expensive, but we like it a lot."

