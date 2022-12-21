Cramer's Lightning Round: I Prefer Pioneer Natural Resources Over Laredo Petroleum

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
AMC Entertainment: "Going to take a pass on that. $5 is where it should be, and no higher."
Tecnoglass: "Very smart. Very good company. ... I would buy it if it came in a little. It's had a very big run."
Laredo Petroleum: "Laredo is a second-rate oil producer. I prefer very much that you buy Pioneer, PXD, which I think is much stronger and the Charitable Trust owns it."
D R Horton: "I think Horton is a very good choice, but you do know they all trade together. [Toll Brothers] is good, too ... But I think you're right."
Mastercraft Boat Holdings: "I think that's a good company. We're more familiar with Brunswick ... It's a little more expensive, but we like it a lot."
