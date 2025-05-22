Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I like Vertiv'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

ConocoPhillips: "It's actually the, I think the best of the lot these days. I just don't want to stick my head out and get it cut off at a time when I think that OPEC+ is going to do another big slug of oil...making oil go through the 60 level."

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Vertiv: "I like Vertiv."

Medical Properties Trust: "No. Too much risk."

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Nucor: "I want you to own this for the long term."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com