Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Tesla Over Sunrun

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Monday.com Ltd: "They're losing too much money. So I've got to say no to Monday."

Sunrun Inc: "I would rather own Tesla ... than own Sunrun, which is losing a lot of money."

Gores Guggenheim Inc: "There was a time, a time where I would've said this one could be good. ... I can't do that."

Tilray Brands Inc: "I think that Tilray is actually a company that's going to make a lot of money as we go national with cannabis."

NortonLifeLock Inc: "We sold our whole position at a very big profit for the Charitable Trust. Why did we do that? Quite simply, because they promised several times to close the deal [for Avast]. And they didn't close the deal. And so, we closed the deal with them."

Enterprise Products Partners LP: "I think you should hold onto that, and if it drops, buy more."

