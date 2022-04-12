Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Tesla Over Sunrun

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Monday.com Ltd: "They're losing too much money. So I've got to say no to Monday."

Sunrun Inc: "I would rather own Tesla ... than own Sunrun, which is losing a lot of money."

Gores Guggenheim Inc: "There was a time, a time where I would've said this one could be good. ... I can't do that."

Tilray Brands Inc: "I think that Tilray is actually a company that's going to make a lot of money as we go national with cannabis."

NortonLifeLock Inc: "We sold our whole position at a very big profit for the Charitable Trust. Why did we do that? Quite simply, because they promised several times to close the deal [for Avast]. And they didn't close the deal. And so, we closed the deal with them."

Enterprise Products Partners LP: "I think you should hold onto that, and if it drops, buy more."

