Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Nucor Over Cleveland-Cliffs

Organon & Co: "I do not understand why this stock sells at five times earnings."

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: "It's the only China stock I'd buy."

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc: "Why be in Cleveland-Cliffs when you can be in Nucor?"

Barrick Gold Corp: "I think the stock is breaking out here. ... What the heck is that stock still doing under $20? I can't make heads or tails of it."

Bowlero Corp: "It's one of my absolute favorites."

Johnson Controls International PLC: "I like the stock. I do like Honeywell even more, though."

