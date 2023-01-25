Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Nucor Over Cleveland-Cliffs

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Organon & Co: "I do not understand why this stock sells at five times earnings."
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: "It's the only China stock I'd buy."
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc: "Why be in Cleveland-Cliffs when you can be in Nucor?"
Barrick Gold Corp: "I think the stock is breaking out here. ... What the heck is that stock still doing under $20? I can't make heads or tails of it."
Bowlero Corp: "It's one of my absolute favorites."
Johnson Controls International PLC: "I like the stock. I do like Honeywell even more, though."
Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Honeywell.
