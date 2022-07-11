Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Can't Approve Bath & Body Works If It's in the Mall

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Bath & Body Works Inc: "If it's in the mall, I still can't approve it."

23andMe Holding Co: "I am shocked that this stock's at $2. ... At $2, I think that the risk is priced in."

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co: "Let's hold off buying more. ... Anything that is cannabis-related is no-go in my book."

A10 Networks Inc: "Not proprietary enough, too much like other companies. Let's stay away from that."

Pembina Pipeline Co: "I don't know why that stock's as low as it is. I think that's a terrific investment. ... I would be a buyer of that."

