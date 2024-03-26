Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Cramer's Lightning Round: Huntington Ingalls is a winner

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

State Street: "No...I like Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley."

Visa: "I like Visa very much here, I like that settlement that was announced today...The stock is too close to it's all time high. If it comes in a little, I would be a buyer."

Huntington Ingalls: "This is a very good navy contractor that I've liked ever since the spin off...It's had a very big run, but I think it can go higher. It's a winner, not a loser."

Chart Industries: "...It is absolutely terrific."

AECOM: "...We're not going to buy stocks that close to their high when the market looks soggy like it does now, we want it to come in a little before we buy AECOM."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Morgan Stanley.

