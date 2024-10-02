Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Hold on' to SiTime

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Peloton: "...Take the loss."
NIO: "I want you to hold on."
AMN Healthcare: "I don't think the company's doing that well."
SiTime: "Just hold it...Let's hold on to it, it's a good story."
