Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Hold on to Badger Meter

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Martin Marietta Materials: "...I think you got to wait to see the quarter. I know you're going to have to wait until the end of April, but I want you to do that before you pull the trigger."

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Serve Robotics: "That is a very risky stock...Because of your age and how you feel about it, I'm going to green light you, but only for someone your age."

Badger Meter: "That is just one of the most steady as she goes companies...I think it's a terrific situation, I would hold on to it."

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Rivian: "I don't like he auto market, and while I still appreciate Rivian's balance sheet, they need so much more money, I think, ultimately, to become a big company, so I cannot go there.

Arista Networks: "I think it can bounce, but I know that the competition has gotten tougher."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 7 mins ago

Seven & i shares plunge over 12% as management buyout falls through

news 16 mins ago

Axon Enterprise CEO describes how the company aims ‘to make the bullet obsolete'

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us