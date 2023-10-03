Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Hold off' on AT&T

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Columbia Sportswear: "I think Columbia Sportswear is actually inexpensive, but it doesn't matter. The estimates probably are going to have to come down, so we're going to have to hold off buying it."

AT&T: "No, you're going to have to hold off on T, because I do think that they have so much capital spending that they have to do and right now I don't like AT&T or Verizon. They have to refinance, they've got a lot of problems, they have too much bonds. Just trust me, they are not necessarily the right stocks unless rates go down."

Gen Digital: "It is inexpensive, and I like the CEO very much, but it just does not have the, you know, it yields 3...it doesn't have the great growth that I need to see right now from the other cybersecurity companies."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Zebra: "This is a very, very good company, but things, people are not paying 23 times earnings for this kind of company anymore, they're just not. So we're going to have to stay away for now."

MasTec: "MasTec is actually exactly what you should be buying, it's going to do incredibly well with the infrastructure money...I'm saying it's a buy. You buy small here, and you buy on the way down."

Opera: "I don't know that one...I'm going to have to do a little homework on that one."

Groupon: "That thing has been a horse. I can't believe it, it's been a horse, it's like Bookings.com, and people feel it's giving you a bargain. I don't know, I would not buy it up here. It's too high."

Canadian Natural Resources: "I happen to be in favor of Canadian Natural Resources...Look, I like oil and gas, they have very inexpensive properties. It's a good situation. Be careful, it's up 13% for the year, and they're taking everything down, but I think you can buy that one, it's very, very good."

Teradata: "...I think big data is fine, I like Teradata, I just do."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com