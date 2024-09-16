Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Herbalife is ‘too controversial, too crazy'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

NextEra Energy: "Red hot stock, but the cohort's red hot. I don't think it's done, I think it can go higher."

Alight: "I want to see that company actually make money before I opine on it. It has not been able to do so so far."

Herbalife: "No growth. Don't want to touch it. Too controversial, too crazy. Let's move on."

Microsoft: "I like Microsoft."

Hewlett Packard: "...It is a very inexpensive stock, and I am inclined down here at $17 to be as positive as you are."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Microsoft.

