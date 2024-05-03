Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: GE Vernova is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

HCA Healthcare: "Last quarter good, I'm going to have to go with it. I know it's been uneven in the last year, but it's been a great long term horse."

GE Vernova: "This is an interesting stock because right now, it's really a play on natural gas distribution...Natural gas is very strong. So I think the stock is a buy, but it may not be the environmental play that people think it is."

Live Nation Entertainment: "If it weren't for the fact that I fear a government investigation, I would say buy, buy, buy. Because they really own this market, but I think that's the problem, I think the government doesn't want them to own the market."

Kyndryl: "It's been going higher and higher and higher...I think that Martin's going to continue to deliver, and it's a good opportunity."

Rubrik: "If you're willing to own a very expensive enterprise software company, you should own Rubrik. Because it is a really good company, but it is really expensive.

Dorian LPG: "My problem is that I've never made any money with these shipping stories...I got to stay away."

