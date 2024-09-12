Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Garmin ‘is going higher'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

CommScope: "The stock has been on a real tear, and you know what, I don't know why. Which therefore means I can't opine and I must do homework."

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

IonQ: "It loses too much money."

Garmin: "They have unbelievable fishing equipment. I've got to tell you, Garmin is the real deal...It is going higher."

MongoDB: "I think MongoDB is at the right price."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

India's EV conundrum: To invest in cars or charging points first

news 24 mins ago

Federal Reserve will opt for slow policy easing as there's ‘still work to do' on inflation, Fitch says

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us