Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘For a spec, you can buy' Red Cat

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Dutch Bros: "There's never anything wrong with taking a little profit...I do like the company very much."

Archer Aviation: "...Maybe this thing is for real. If it's your boy's, fine, he's got his whole life ahead of him. Don't put your money in, put his."

Amazon: "Amazon is what I call money side up...This thing can go down, and when it goes down, what do you do? You buy it."

Alphabet: "I think they've really got to rethink what their game plan is here."

Red Cat: "For a spec, you can buy it."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Amazon and Alphabet.

