Cramer's Lightning Round: Essential Utilities is a ‘terrific stock'

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
GE Aerospace: "...You have to have planes last longer. And that means more GE business."
Stryker: "Stryker's a really good company...It's just one of those companies that you just want to own it — I hate to say this — and forget about it, because that's how good it is."
Lantheus: "It's very good...It's a great place to be, particularly with all the things that are being done with AI."
Essential Utilities: "It's a great company...That is a terrific stock."
Cava: "I like Cava..."
