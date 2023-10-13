Cramer's Lightning Round: Energy Transfer is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Salesforce: "It's ridiculous that the stock is down this much...I remain convinces that Salesforce is going to have a dynamite 2024."

Portillo's: "I like Portillo's...but I did not like the fact that the insiders, the private equity guys, were just blowing out the stock. Well, it looks like I was right, and now we got to wait for this thing to settle down."

Mid-America Apartment Communities: "I find that not good enough. I need more yield if I'm going to take a stab at that one."

Energy Transfer: "Yeah, it's still a buy."

3M: "...I am no longer involved with situations where I feel that the companies are much more like law firms. I can't be there."

AbbVie: "I just can't rave about AbbVie. I mean, they haven't done nearly enough as I thought with some of the new products...I'm astonished that the company won't talk about it, I used to really like it."

Iron Mountain: "I think it's very good...I think they do a very good job, it's a very steady eddy company, and I really like it."

Empire State Realty Trust: "I would ring the register on that., you've had a nice gain. Let's just move on to something better."

Oracle: "You got to buy Oracle."

