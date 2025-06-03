Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Dover is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals: "It doesn't make any money...I just don't know if it has the horses."

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Snowflake: "Ramaswamy...The guy is cerebral, and he's got a real good closing sense, and man, does he ever have momentum."

Dover: "...Buy Dover right now."

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Fluor: "Fluor's always a bridesmaid, never a bride.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 30 mins ago

Jim Cramer explains why Salesforce stock has taken a hit

news 40 mins ago

This 22-year-old startup founder got his college to pay him $200,000: ‘Sometimes, you just have to ask'

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust owns shares of Dover.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us