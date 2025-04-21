Cramer's Lightning Round: Don't sell CarMax

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Simon Property Group: "They are a terrific company...I think Simon Property should be bought and bought right here."

TransDigm Group: "I like aerospace very much...There's no reason to descend to TransDigm when you have GE."

CarMax: "This stock has come down so much...No, I don't want you to sell it down here.

Barrick Gold: "Gold, I think, is going higher still. And Barrick Gold has a lot more room to run...I think GOLD is a good place to be"

Plains All American Pipeline: "It's a very tough moment for this group, there's a lot of sellers in it. But I understand that Plains is ok...I don't know."

