Cramer's Lightning Round: Don't sell Arm

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Arm: "I want you to stay in it...Do not sell it here."
Strategy: "No, no. Look, we like Bitcoin...We want Bitcoin, we buy Bitcoin."
BHP: "I like BHP...I think you got a good situation going there."
We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Money Report
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com
Copyright CNBC