Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Do not touch' UiPath

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Fortinet: "I don't want you in Fortinet, I want you in Palo Alto Networks...I think that's going much higher."

UiPath: "No, no...Do not touch PATH."

Prudential: I'm concerned about it, because when I see a stock that yields 5.5 and sells at 7 times earnings, it makes me think that something's wrong, not something's cheap. So let's just be careful."

Diageo: "Getting bad vibes of Diageo...I want you to stay away from Diageo."

Textron: "Textron is way too cheap. I don't understand why it's down here. It's a buy."

Target: "...That stock would be dramatically higher if it weren't for stealing."

