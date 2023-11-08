Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Do not touch' UiPath

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Fortinet: "I don't want you in Fortinet, I want you in Palo Alto Networks...I think that's going much higher."

UiPath: "No, no...Do not touch PATH."

Prudential: I'm concerned about it, because when I see a stock that yields 5.5 and sells at 7 times earnings, it makes me think that something's wrong, not something's cheap. So let's just be careful."

Diageo: "Getting bad vibes of Diageo...I want you to stay away from Diageo."

Textron: "Textron is way too cheap. I don't understand why it's down here. It's a buy."

Target: "...That stock would be dramatically higher if it weren't for stealing."

