news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Diamondback Energy is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

BHP Group: "It is a very well-run company. I am blessing it with a buy."

Diamondback Energy: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

AMC Entertainment: "If it gets to six, I want you to sell it. Period. End of story."

Copart: "It is a remarkable company...I need to see a pullback in Copart."

