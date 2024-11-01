Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: CyberArk Software is ‘a terrific situation'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

CyberArk Software: "[buy, buy, buy!] That is a terrific situation, I've liked it for many, many years."

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Lyft: "They're in a dog fight."

Aurora Innovation: "Any time I get into self-driving technology...I like to go with Tesla."

Costco: "...Just buy Costco."

HII: "I have to find out what the heck happened to, to that quarter."

SharkNinja: "I think SN is a terrific company...If Trump wins, the tariffs are going to be so high that their earnings are just going to be shot...It is the stock to buy, actually the stock to buy if you think that Harris is going to be the next president of the United States."

Money Report

news 33 mins ago

Cramer's week ahead: The election, Fed decision and earnings from Super Micro, Arm, Qualcomm and CVS

news 2 hours ago

Trump and Harris vie for the Latino vote on eve of election

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Costco.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us