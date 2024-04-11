Cramer's Lightning Round: Cummins is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

New Fortress Energy: "I like New Fortress, but right now Wes Edens is kind of just hurt by the president."

Cummins: "I like Cummins very much, I think it's terrific [buy, buy, buy!]."

Abbott Laboratories: "Yes, I really want you in Abbott Labs."

PNC: "You got horse sense. [Buy, buy, buy!]."

NIO: "I would sell."

Palantir: "...Make a move and buy some."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Abbott Laboratories.

