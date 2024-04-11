Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Cummins is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

New Fortress Energy: "I like New Fortress, but right now Wes Edens is kind of just hurt by the president."

Cummins: "I like Cummins very much, I think it's terrific [buy, buy, buy!]."

Abbott Laboratories: "Yes, I really want you in Abbott Labs."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

PNC: "You got horse sense. [Buy, buy, buy!]."

NIO: "I would sell."

Palantir: "...Make a move and buy some."

Money Report

news 37 mins ago

Physical gold offers more protection than mining stocks, says State Street's George Milling-Stanley

news 52 mins ago

Constellation Brands CEO explains sales weakness in wine and spirits: ‘we spread ourselves a little too thin'

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Abbott Laboratories.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us